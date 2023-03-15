The call of the Colombian National Team, for the friendly matches against South Korea and Japan, on March 24 and 28, left discussions about those who were missing and those who should not have been called.

However, a player cited by Néstor Lorenzo generated, more than controversy and discussion, feelings of indignation and even concern for what is the image of Colombian soccer and the position in the Selection on legal cases of sexual abuse, according to what some journalists have stated.

Controversy by investigated player

Johan Carbonero in a match against Senegal in the World Cup played in the past under-20.

And it is that the call of Johan Carbonero, forward of Racing Club, made some explode on social networks, because they remembered that The footballer who called Lorenzo has a current complaint for harassment and attempted abuse. In fact, he will have an oral trial in March 2024.

Carbonero was accused by the receptionist of the hotel where he was staying when he arrived in Argentina to play in Gimnasia La Plata, in November 2020.

From Argentina, the journalist Juan José Buscalia was surprised by Carbonero’s call to the National Team, as he recalled that Sebastián Villa was not called again in Colombia for accusations of gender violence and another for sexual abuse.

“We believed that Sebastián Villa was banned from the National Team due to his problems with the law. It was thought in Argentina that they did not call him for these legal problems and not for football reasons. Johan Carbonero also faces a case of attempted sexual abuse and harassment, as well I think: either there is a double standard, or in reality Villa’s motives were football, because Carbonero is also involved in a scandal “assured Buscalia on ‘Blu Radio’.

“One cannot consider that either of them is guilty, because both have pending issues. But it is striking that Villa is not summoned, and Carbonero is. Someone told me that perhaps because Villa plays for Boca, and he had a great media impact; while the legal situation of Carbonero was not so scandalous”, affirmed the Argentine journalist.

Other communicators have also expressed their annoyance on social networks.

Sebastián Villa, like Johan Carbonero, face legal proceedings. Rueda was the only one who addressed the ‘Villa case’ and justified his absence. The Federation MUST abide by a code of ethics that marginalizes those involved in gender causes until proven innocent. https://t.co/JREW1z1voo —Samuel Vargas (@SVargasOK) March 14, 2023

Yes sir, you are right! Carbonero has an open case for “attempted sexual harassment.” He must be brought down from the summons @FCFSeleccionColIt is worth remembering that the “unblemished” Don José called Armero that his past was well stained. These guys do not fit in a decent group! — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) March 15, 2023

