Sunday, October 16, 2022
Colombian national team confirms low for the microcycle

October 15, 2022
in Sports
Nestor Lorenzo

Nestor Lorenzo

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Nestor Lorenzo

News in the call for Néstor Lorenzo.

The coaching staff of Colombia Men’s National Team de Mayores informs that there are news in the call for the microcycle that will take place in Barranquilla.

Replacement in the call

The Federation confirmed that the player playedr Jeison Steven Lucumí from the Deportes Tolima club is called off for the work microcycle that will take place from October 18 to 20 in Barranquilla, due to physical discomfort that prevents him from attending the call.

Néstor Lorenzo (right), coach of the Colombian National Team.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

In this way, the technical director Nestor Lorenzo has summoned in replacement of this footballer to Esneyder Mena from Club América de Cali.

Mena will be arriving at the concentration this Tuesday in the capital of the Department of Atlántico.

SPORTS

more sports news

