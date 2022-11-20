The Colombia selection closes 2022 with a 2-0 victory against Paraguay in a preparation match for the tie that starts next year.

keys to victory

Colombia prevailed with authority and achieves a victory that fills them with confidence for what comes next year. These, the conclusions of his triumph.

1. Solid offensive: This team that beat Paraguay was a team with a great attacking vocation. Although he became stronger in the second half, he always showed a presence in the rival field. Rafael Santos Borré, the chosen striker, had a good game, although he lacked the goal. The team generated play on the wings, with fast men like Jhon Arias, and also through the center, with the clarity of Quintero. The most important thing of all is that there were goals, two, and both in the air.

2. Quintero, crack: Great news for Colombia is having Juan Fernando Quintero back behind the wheel, which makes an immediate difference. Quintero enjoys such a perfect pass that it makes his rivals uncomfortable, that is his characteristic and in this game he took advantage of it. His passes always generate surprise, dynamics and danger. If Quintero is free of injuries, he will be a vital element for the team that will start the tie.

3. Arias, interesting option: Jhon Arias was one of the novelties of the call and he did not disappoint. He has been asking for a clue for a while, due to his performances in Brazil. Arias had a good game, he started as a winger on the left, the position of Luis Díaz, the injured one, but he had moves towards the center of the field where he found liberties and spaces. Arias has speed and dribbling, and he associates well. He seemed as if he had been playing for the national team for a long time.

Colombian goal celebration.

4. Falcao, current: Another piece of good news for the National Team is that Falcao García returned to scoring. Whether Falcao is going to be the main man for the tie is anyone’s guess, but he certainly brings a lot of experience and leadership to the team. In addition, his goal was a demonstration of his ability, that of taking advantage of a good cross or defining impeccably. The best is always expected from Falcao, and his goals motivate, fill with confidence. He may not be the man for 90 minutes anymore, but the Tiger is scary when he walks in.

5. Adjust nuts: Although Paraguay did not attack, did not bother and did not cause further inconvenience, Colombia did show failures in the recovery zone, perhaps due to the proposal to have a brand midfielder like Lerma and a mixed one like Atuesta. Atuesta, another novelty, was not a support to cancel the Paraguayan game. Perhaps with a more dangerous rival, this idea should be reconsidered. The great task of Néstor Lorenzo is to find the balance point. In is task is. He looks for options, he makes moves, and that’s what these friendlies are for.

