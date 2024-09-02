The Colombian national team began its training camp in Barranquilla to prepare for the next two qualifying games, against Peru and Argentina.

According to the criteria of

The seventh and eighth rounds of the qualifying round for Colombia, which is third, will be played as follows: next Friday against the bottom team Peru, in Lima, at 8:30 p.m. And on Tuesday the 10th, at 3:30 p.m., in Barranquilla, against the leader Argentina.

The weekend brought news for the national team. Jefferson Lerma’s coach at Crystal Palace in England, Oliver Glasner, said that he did not play because “his big toe hurt. He could not put on his boots.” Lerma has not been called up for the national team. Juan C. Portilla was called up.

The players arrived at the training camp. Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, defenders Carlos Cuesta and Yerson Mosquera, and forward Jhon Jader Durán arrived.

In addition, it was reported James Rodriguez and Juan Camilo Hernandez. James arrives after signing with Rayo Vallecano, where he has not yet had any playing time.

” data-instgrm-version=”14″ >

The day of the summoned

Luis Díaz thrashed Manchester United, in what was a 0-3 victory for his team, Liverpool, who with a full 3 wins at the start of the Premier League lose the top of the table with Manchester City by two goals scored less (9-7) as they are tied on nine points and in goal difference (+7).

Celebration of Luis Diaz. Photo:EFE Share

Lucho was fantastic in the first half’s finishing. From minute 34 and 10 seconds to minute 41 and 41 seconds he scored the decisive double that ended the match in the only two shots on goal by Liverpool before the break, to the disbelief of United, who with that advantage easily overtook them afterwards.

Among the group of forwards called up by Néstor Lorenzo to the national team, John Jader Durán also scored in the Premier League on Saturday, with another header, the one that gave them a 2-1 win over West Ham; and Luis Sinisterra, a key player in Bournemouth’s comeback win over Everton 2-3. He came on in the 65th minute, when his team was losing 2-0. Sinisterra provided the assist for the 2-2 in the 90+2 minute and scored the winning goal in the 90+6 minute.

Jhon Córdoba, Colombia’s starting forward in the runner-up of the last Copa América, scored the third goal in his team’s 0-3 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow. Then, in the 87th minute, he was sent off. He scored with his right foot and threw the ball forward to the near post.

As if that were not enough, Rafael Santos Borré, another of Lorenzo’s regulars, opened the scoring in Internacional’s 1-3 victory over Juventude in the Brasileirão: it was 30 minutes into the first half, with a smoke-spot header between the penalty spot and 5:50.

SPORTS