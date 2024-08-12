The Colombian National Team will face Peru and Argentina in their next two qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, in September.

Colombia’s match against Peru will be in Lima on September 5. The match against the Argentines will be on September 10 in Barranquilla.

The referees

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced the names of the referees who will officiate Colombia’s matches on matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Below are the referee appointments for the matches:

Peru vs. Colombia:

Referee: Ostojich EstebanUruguay

Assistant Referee 1: Soppi Martín, Uruguay

Assistant Referee 2: Barreiro Carlos, Uruguay

Fourth Referee: Gustavo Tejera, Uruguay

VAR: Ferreyra Christian, Uruguay

AVAR: Cunha Andres, Uruguay

Colombia vs. Argentina:

Referee: Maza Piero, Chile

Assistant Referee 1: Retamal José, Chile

Assistant Referee 2: Rocha Miguel, Chile

Fourth Referee: Garay Cristian, Chile

VAR: Lara Juan, Chile

AVAR: Saravia Benjamin, Chile

