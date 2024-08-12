The Colombian National Team will face Peru and Argentina in their next two qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, in September.
Colombia’s match against Peru will be in Lima on September 5. The match against the Argentines will be on September 10 in Barranquilla.
The referees
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced the names of the referees who will officiate Colombia’s matches on matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
Below are the referee appointments for the matches:
Peru vs. Colombia:
Referee: Ostojich EstebanUruguay
Assistant Referee 1: Soppi Martín, Uruguay
Assistant Referee 2: Barreiro Carlos, Uruguay
Fourth Referee: Gustavo Tejera, Uruguay
VAR: Ferreyra Christian, Uruguay
AVAR: Cunha Andres, Uruguay
Colombia vs. Argentina:
Referee: Maza Piero, Chile
Assistant Referee 1: Retamal José, Chile
Assistant Referee 2: Rocha Miguel, Chile
Fourth Referee: Garay Cristian, Chile
VAR: Lara Juan, Chile
AVAR: Saravia Benjamin, Chile
