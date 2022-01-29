Colombia.- Through social networks, the SLP Herrera, a soldier of the Colombian National Army, shared a clip of a music video where it shows its commitment to the nation.

“Our mission has not changed, we continue with the conviction of loving and make this nation great!” @SLP_HERRERA_EJC wrote.

In the video you can see an aerial shot and the soldier begins to sing.

“I can hear how the silence whispers, fallen friends but that did not defeat me, our mission has not changed, our values ​​have not changed, we continue with the conviction to love and make this nation great, my mission that we have not finished, that we will finish as we have sworn to you,” the lyrics say.

The video It has been reproduced almost 2 thousand times.

“Thank you my heroes and heroines for so much love for the country,” quoted a Twitter user.

The Twitter account @SLP_HERRERA_EJC shares updates on the work of the National Army.

“Just as we take care of the safety of Colombians, we all have a commitment to take care of the environment,” is mentioned in another tweet from the account with 9,000 followers.

