Colombian Natalia Linares breaks the record in the long jump and qualifies for the Olympic Games!

Colombian Natalia Linares won the gold medal on Monday, including a record, in the long jump at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Linares, record in Central Americans and qualification to Paris 2024

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda / EL TIEMPO

With a distance of 6 meters and 86 centimeters in her first attempt at six, Linares, winner of the silver medal at the U-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, left her rivals far behind today from the first moment of the test.

This is the first gold medal for Colombia in athletics competitionswhich began on Sunday.

(You can read: Egan Bernal, sanctioned in the Tour de France: the details of the Colombian’s punishment).

The record broken by Linares was held by Trinidadian Rhonda Watkins at the 2010 Mayagüez (Puerto Rico) Games.

The silver medal went to the Cuban Leyanis Pérez, who jumped 6.65 in her fifth attempt, while the bronze went to the Puerto Rican Alysbeth Félix with 6.44.

For your brand, Linares secured a place in the World Cup in Budapest, which will be in August, and in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE