The Spanish authorities continue the investigation for the murder of a young Colombianwho died after being beheaded last Monday, June 24, in the middle of the festivities of San Juan, in Barcelona.

The investigations collected by the Regional Police of Catalonia indicate that The citizen was chatting on a beach in the sector known as La Barceloneta and that around 4 in the morning he went to a Metro station.

On his way, the victim would have been approached by a foreigner of Algerian citizenship, who would have given him several wounds with a knife.

International media indicate that traces of blood remained at the scene of the events and that The lifeless body of the 24-year-old young man was left lying on the sidewalk.

Remnants of blood at the scene after a 26-year-old Colombian man died in the early morning. Photo:EFE/ Marta Pérez

The hypotheses of the violent homicide

On the table of the investigators analyzing the case, the hypothesis stands out that The Colombian citizen was murdered while trying to thwart a robbery of which his sister was a victim.

Apparently, the criminal would have taken advantage of the darkness of the early morning and the departure of some attendees of the San Juan festival to attack his victims.

In that area, a patrol from the Guard of Catalonia monitored the festivities and managed to capture the main suspect.

Blood on the main suspect’s shirt would be a key clue in the case

The Spanish authorities analyze the traces of blood found on the shirt of the main homicide suspect to corroborate if they match the DNA results thrown from the victim’s body.

If the Algerian citizen is found responsible, The offender will be transferred to a guard court where the crimes will be determined for which he will be prosecuted.

In addition, the authorities of that country must determine whether the alleged murderer will be sent to preventive detention due to his record.

Among the evidence collected by the Guard there is also videos from security cameras and citizen testimonies that they were also leaving the festival at that time and that they gave information about the whereabouts of the main suspect.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. by the authorities.

