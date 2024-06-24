Although the authorities have not reported the identity of the Colombian who was murdered in the exclusive Barceloneta sector, in Barcelona, ​​Spain, new details of the tragic death that shocked that city during the San Juan festivities are now known.

According to the criteria of

The first piece of information is that the alleged attacker is from algerian nationality. The Catalan Police followed the man after he was alerted to the attack while walking through this exclusive sector of Barcelona, ​​which was crowded with young people celebrating this date. Finally, he was captured a few streets away from where the crime occurred.

The attack occurred around 4 a.m. this Monday, June 24, on Paseo Joan Borbó Comte in Barcelona, ​​in Ciutat Vella. “Upon arriving at the scene, the first patrols performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers on the victim, who finally died,” the Police reported.

Remnants of blood at the scene after a 26-year-old Colombian man died in the early morning. Photo:EFE/ Marta Pérez Share

The hypothesis of the death of the young Colombian

The hypothesis of the crime suggests that the young Colombian, 26 years old, was sharing with friends in that place and was attacked from behind by the Algerian citizen, who stabbed him at neck level, causing his death.

In images shared by local media you can see the young man lying on the floor while dozens of people lament the brutal attack of which he had just been a victim.

Two of his friends, a man and a woman, kneel to hug him. Meanwhile, an ambulance arrives to take him to a medical center; However, the young man had already died.

What the authorities are investigating, with interviews with the Colombian’s friends and other witnesses to the events, is what would have triggered the Algerian’s reaction.

One of the hypotheses suggests that, minutes before, The Colombian would have confronted the Algerian for an alleged robbery that he had committedpreventing the North African from getting their way.

Remnants of blood at the scene after a 26-year-old Colombian man died early this Monday from stab wounds in Barcelona. Photo:EFE/ Marta Pérez Share

Subsequently, the Algerian returned to the area where the Colombian was and attacked him from behind with a knife without saying a word.

The Catalan Police reported that the San Juan celebration left a total of 55 arrested for inappropriate behavior. The murders of a woman and a man in Girona during this weekend’s celebrations are also being investigated.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL