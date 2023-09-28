Two Colombian motorcyclists lost their lives in a serious traffic accident in the Linhares municipality, southern Brazil.. They were traveling in their vehicle back home when they were hit.

Witnesses told Brazilian Military Police that the motorcycle the victims were riding crashed into the fence of a farm on a sharp curve. The incident occurred during the night of September 24.

The hypothesis being used is that A vehicle would have lost control and run over the young people until it ended up against the fence post. Due to the impact, the front wheel of the motorcycle was ejected.

The car that crashed into them fled.

Emergency organizations arrived at the scene, but the Colombians did not respond to resuscitation efforts and died there.

Colombian families ask for help for repatriation

The victims were identified as Andrés Santiago Santamaría Vega, 26 years old, and José Julián Hernández Díaz, who lived in the Interlagos mud of the Brazilian municipality of Linhares.

Their bodies were sent to the Legal Medical Service to undergo an autopsy and, later, handed over to their families.

The family of José Julián, native of Villamaría (Caldas), went to social networks to raise funds to repatriate him, since the cost of the transfer is beyond their resources.

José Julián Hernández.

“He was a young man who only 20 days ago traveled to Brazil in search of new opportunities, but unfortunately lost his life in the accident. Let’s help his mother and brothers see him for the last time and give him a Christian burial,” said a relative.

Andrés Santiago’s family managed to raise enough money and in the last hours he thanked all those who contributed to bringing him to Colombia.

Andrés Santiago Santamaría.

“We will see each other in another life, as we always talk about, I will reach you there, rest in peace, my beautiful love, until eternity,” his girlfriend wrote in a heartfelt publication.

Brazilian authorities are carrying out the investigation to identify the driver who fled after the accident.

*With information from Globo / Brazil (GDA)