Through social networks, friends of Ivonne Rubio They stated that the young Colombian woman was found dead after the attack on Saturday by Hamas on Israel.

(Live | Conflict between Israel and Hamas: 1,200 Israelis and 950 Palestinians have died)

The Colombian was with her boyfriend Antonio Mesias Montano, also Colombian, at an electronic music festival, Tribe of Nova, taking place in the Negev Desert, on Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.

Ivonne Rubio has been missing since Saturday. Photo: Twitter: ivonne_rubio24

The Colombian Foreign Ministry had confirmed on Sunday that the two compatriots were missing in Israel after the Hamas attacks.

Ivonne’s father, Julio, had said that that Saturday he received a call from his daughter telling him that they were at war. In a 40-second conversation she explained the terror they were experiencing due to the attack. After that talk, the couple’s family and friends lost all trace of their loved ones.

When the attack occurred, the Supernova Festival was taking place. See also Israel, Gaza exchange fire after deadly West Bank raid

Precisely in that place, where the electronic music festival was held, they found about 260 lifeless bodies.

A friend of the family, María Helena Aristizábal, told Caracol Radio that the Rubios were devastated by the confirmation of the young woman’s death, but it is not yet known what happened to Antonio.

On social networks, some of his friends stated: “You were the most incredible woman I know. Ivonne Rubio, may your memory be blessed. I can not take anymore”.

Ivonne, is a mother, model and is 26 years old. On her social networks, the young woman shares photographs about her work, on vacation and accompanied by her family: her partner, Antonio, and her two children. She lived in Israel with her family for many years.

Terror at the music festival

Antonio Mesias Montano and Ivonne Rubio.

The Hamas attack on Saturday surprised all of Israel. And one of the main focuses of the attack was at the music festival. There, attendees witnessed the moment when rockets were launched from Gaza. Also when the armed individuals arrived at the place where the concert was taking place.

At the party there were about 3,000 young Israelis and foreigners dancing to the rhythm of electronic music. With the first rays of the sun, the anti-aircraft alarms and the sound of rockets launched from Gaza forced the music of the Tribe of Nova festival to stop.

That event took place on the outskirts of Kibbutz Reimlocated less than ten kilometers from the separation fence that hundreds of militants from the Islamist Hamas movement crossed.

Witnesses to the event have said that they heard the missiles and tried to leave the party area, “but we understood that many terrorists had come to massacre us.”

Many were running, but the roads were blocked by burning cars and bodies of dead people. In addition, videos show festival attendees being kidnapped by Hamas militants.

In the five days of conflict, more than1,200 people have been killed and 2,900 injured in Israel after the attack by the Islamist movement Hamas, while the Israeli bombings in Gaza have already caused 950 deaths and at least 5,000 injuries.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more about the Israel and Hamas conflict