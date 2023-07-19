The number of arrests of undocumented Colombians in the US plummeted during the month of June, according to official statistics from the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) office.

According to the CPB, During that month, 5,383 Colombians were detained, mostly on the southern border. That’s less than a third of the arrests made in May (18,855) and the lowest figure recorded since January 2022.

The number is also low when compared to June of last year, when 13,181 compatriots were arrested. In general terms, the surprising statistic breaks with the upward trajectory of the last two fiscal years in the US. where all previous records for arrests were broken.

Migrants try to reach the US through the Rio Grande.

In fiscal year 2022, 130,971 Colombians had been arrested, while in this 2023 there were already 131,000 until before the June data was known.

The reason for this drop is not clear, but several factors could be influencing. On the one hand, the immigration policies that the Biden administration has been implementing since the beginning of the year could be beginning to yield results.

And it is that in general, when arrests of all the citizens of the world are included, the figures for June also mark a sharp decline from those registered the previous month. From 274,972 to 207,823, or almost 30 percent reduction in a single month. And the June number is also the lowest since January 2022.

The immigration policies that the Biden administration has been implementing since the beginning of the year could be beginning to yield results

The measures include programs to facilitate the migration of Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans, threats of heavy punishment in case of being detained and deported, as well as aggressive information campaigns.

In the specific case of Colombians, the announcement of a family reunification program for Colombians and the opening of processing centers in the country to give information could have slowed down the flow a bit.

But according to Adam Isacson, a security and migration expert at Wola, there would be another, perhaps more powerful element causing a pause. Since last May 11, when the controversial title 42 expired, new measures of the Biden administration entered into force that translate into an immediate deportation if the person has not met two conditions: having requested a prior appointment at the CPB and having an asylum application rejected by a third country through which they passed before reaching the border.

Deportation in these cases -and as of May 11- implies that the person will no longer be able to enter the US or apply for any type of immigration visa for at least 5 years.

Something that, says Isacson, may have scared many.

