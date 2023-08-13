One of the main fears in Spain is the aging of the majority of its population, a phenomenon that has been exponential in recent decades in the Iberian country. Nevertheless, This concern found relief, at least for the moment, among other things, thanks to the migration of Colombians.

According to the latest report from the National Statistics Institute (INE), which was revealed this week, between April and June the Spanish population increased by 135,186 people. Of these, 98.4 percent were born abroad and the main nationality of those arriving in the country is Colombian, with 37,700. They are followed by the Moroccan (21,500), after all, a neighboring country, and the Spanish (19,900).

This increase places the country’s population at 48,345,223 inhabitants, which means a historical record. The INE calculates that throughout this year the demographic growth will be 537,611 people.

In total, there are 8.45 million inhabitants born in other countries. Of these, 6.33 million are foreigners and 2.12 million have already acquired nationality.

It is estimated that there are about 900,000 Colombians. More than half, around 500,000, consider themselves foreigners and the rest already have dual nationality. In fact, Colombians are the nationality with the most immigrants who have regularized their situation in Spain through the modality known as arraigo since the regulations were relaxed a year ago.

If this trend continues throughout the year, it means that more than 177,000 Colombians will settle in Spain. In addition, there is already a new generation of Spaniards born or raised in the peninsula who are children of Colombian parents. In fact, one in three children born in Spain has foreign parents.

In 2022, 519,000 of the Colombians who traveled to Spain did so for tourism reasons. See also 'San Falcao' and the 'amulets' to which Colombia clings to go to Qatar

The Spanish population had been stagnant for a decade with around 46.5 million inhabitants.

On January 1, 2010, for example, the population was 46,486,621; by 2018, it had barely increased by 171,826 inhabitants. But, since then, with the exception of the time of the most critical phase of the covid-19 pandemic (2020-2021), the number of inhabitants has grown more strongly, to the point that it is estimated that it could reach 50 million. .

The increase is relevant in several aspects, but perhaps the main one is related to pensions and the urgent need for a labor force to maintain the system.

Spain is the third country in Europe with the highest life expectancy, behind Switzerland and Linchestein. According to the latest data from Eurostat, the average life expectancy is 83.3 years.

José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations of Spain, calculates that at least 10 million more workers are needed to sustain the pension system until 2050. With the contribution of foreigners, that goal could be reached.

Especially since the number of Spanish women of childbearing age has decreased, as well as the size of families. A large family is one with two children. And although the Government has tried to encourage procreation by offering a series of state aid, such as discounts on education and transport, these have not had enough echo.

relaxation of rules

The relaxation of different regulations to obtain a residence has been one of the keys to the population record that the Iberian country now holds.

Last June there were 190,414 foreigners in Spain with an initial residence authorization thanks to the rooting modality, which is equivalent to 98.5% more than twelve months earlier.

Of that number, 21% are Colombian (39,584) and 17% Moroccan (32,418). Hondurans appear next, with 17,160 permits and a profile that distinguishes them from the rest, since 73 percent.

“The average time to get your papers is 2.8 years, eight months less than a year ago and that has made it easier for many people, including Colombians who lived in Spain, to be able to regularize their situation,” María Goñi told Efe. Lawyer specialized in immigration at Accem, an NGO dedicated to the care of migrants and refugees.

After the latest reform of the immigration regulations, there are four types of roots: social, which requires proof of three years of residence in Spain and having means of subsistence (usually a contract); labor, which allows access to papers after two years and testing six months of work; family, for direct relatives of Spanish citizens; and training, for those who enroll in a training course after two years in the country.

“The negative birth rates in the face of the high mortality rate and the need to maintain an economic rhythm in the following years will maintain the demographic rise of foreigners,” says Juan Manuel Campo, a Colombian lawyer based in Spain and specialist in migration. “For this reason, the institutions of the European Union have begun to reflect on what mechanisms must be implemented to facilitate the access of immigrants from third States to Spain”he pointed out.

Regarding the new figure of arraigo by training, Campo comments that: “People who in an irregular situation prove that they are taking a training course, when they finish it and if there is a serious job offer, they are granted work authorization.”

The vast majority of those who obtained roots -176,328- had never lived in Spain in a regular situation, leaving what the Ministry calls a “profound irregularity situation”, which is one of the keys to which the Government is committed. .

The largest number of authorizations corresponds to social roots (93,971), while in percentage terms the 190% increase in family members stands out, with more than 62,000.

Among the novelties of this figure, which implies an authorization to reside and work for five years (previously one) to foreign relatives of Spanish citizens, is that it is no longer necessary to demonstrate sufficient economic means.

At the same time, Colombia is the second country that requests more asylum in Spain. According to the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (Cear), in 2022, 36,012 Colombians requested asylumonly below the Venezuelans (45,748) and above the Moroccans (with 6,558 they rank third).

But, at the same time, it is one of the nationalities that receives the most denials: of 16,187 cases resolved last year, 15,336 were rejected, which is equivalent to 95 percent of the applications.

“The answer is usually negative because the conditions to grant it are not met, which are generally due to risk situations in the country of origin. But, while they receive the answer, people appeal to other figures such as family reunification or work or rooting. The measures, in general, have become more flexible in recent years,” a diplomatic source told EL TIEMPO.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

MADRID