Colombian migrants stranded on the southern border of Mexico asked the Mexican government for help to speed up the migration processes that allow them to advance to the United Statesdespite the increasing restrictions of that country for asylum.

In Tapachula, on the Mexico-Guatemala border, is the Colombian Maikol, along with seven members of his familywho fled his country due to violence by armed groups.

“We come from a very violent country and violence has flogged us, we have suffered extortion, highway robberies and we come with our children on the highways, we come with a good heart to support our families”, he told EFE.

This migrant had a furniture construction factory in Buenaventura, in western Colombia, but they were extorted, so they had to close it, ran out of money and migrated to Mexicowhere they are now waiting to continue on their way José Alfredo Cortés is another Colombian migrant who is wandering the southern border, just like his compatriot.

He left his country fleeing violence, but in Mexico and on his way through Central America he has also encountered insecurity. “Here where we are, we don’t have a penny,” he lamented.

“All of that has been taken from us along the way to be able to move from one town to another, horrible. Now here we are having a bad time (very bad), there begging, working, cleaning, doing anything to earn food“, he indicated.

The situation reflects the panorama at the borders of Mexico after the expiration on May 11 of Title 42 of the United States, a measure that immediately expelled migrants on the grounds of the pandemic.now replaced with Title 8 and increased restrictions on legal asylum.

The flow of migrants crossing Mexican territory to the United States is on the rise again, despite an initial drop after the end of Title 42, as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) noted in Mexico last month.

Cortés left his country 28 days ago, he passed through the Darien jungle with a group of people, but in Mexico his journey was stopped due to the lack of documents to advance to the northern border with the United States.

“We ask the Government of the United States to help us with a little space and the appointment to be able to pass,” added Cortés.

In this context, Alfredo de la Cruz Cordero, an activist and representative of the Asociación Nueva Generación Vinculación, affirmed that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is being deceived by his officials because the immigration issue “is out of control.”

On average, according to data from local activists, federal immigration agents return around 200 migrants a day to the southern border to prevent them from continuing through Mexico.

