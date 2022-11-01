Colombian midfielder could return to Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul has not yet defined who will be its new sports director, but the cement squad is already defining who will be its first casualties, which players are of interest as reinforcements and also which players will return to the squad after being on loan. This is the case of Alex Castro, a Colombian midfielder who was on loan for the last two years and who still has a contract with the Machine.
The 28-year-old midfielder ends his loan with Nacional de Uruguay in December 2022 and will have to report to the Celeste Machine to define what his future will be. Castro arrived at Cruz Azul with a good line-up in January 2020, but his performance was not as expected and he left the institution only a year later, since he was loaned to Atlético Nacional.
After spending a year on loan with the Verdolagas, the La Noria team lent him again, this time to Nacional. With the Uruguayan team, Castro played 34 games, scored one goal, gave five assists and won the league championship. The Colombian soccer player will have to return to Cruz Azul to define what his next soccer destination will be.
It seems unlikely that Castro will stay with the Machine, so the board and the player will have to seek new offers, either for a definitive sale or a new loan.
Castro only played 399 minutes with the Cruz Azul shirt and was not able to convince the coaching staff to continue in the squad.
