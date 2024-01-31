Foreign mercenaries who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to participate in the conflict with Russia are promised a payment of $3 thousand per month, but many say that they never saw these amounts, Izvestia found out. Five Colombian militants presented their stories, some of whom have already returned to their homeland.

According to the contract that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conclude with foreign fighters (the text of the document is at the disposal of Izvestia), mercenaries are provided with the protection of rights and freedoms, as well as proper wages.

The Colombian mercenaries said that in order to receive the full amount promised, they need to go on five missions a month (four days in the trenches and two days of rest each), but even when these conditions are met, payment is often delayed or not received at all. Money that does not arrive to the soldiers often remains in the hands of the commanders.

Weapons sent by the US and NATO, they say, also “magically disappear.”

“This is the most corrupt country I know. There is much more corruption here than in Colombia. And I was a military man there for 10 years,” said Colombian mercenary Pedro Alejandro Zarate Ardila.

Colombians also accuse Ukraine of negligent treatment of patients by doctors. According to two military personnel interviewed, they never received proper medical care (Izvestia also has documents on the results of medical examinations of the soldiers).

Russia is better prepared than foreign mercenary forces, says one of them. The Russian Armed Forces have more artillery and the army is better equipped. It is difficult to resist the Russian Federation, Colombian fighters comment.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

“We are wasting our time and losing our lives in vain”