With a camera attached to his helmet, A Colombian mercenary recorded on video the rescue of one of his compatriots in UkraineThe recording has been released by local media, which claim that it was found by Russians after an assault in which troops were killed.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, continues unabatedFighting between the two armies continues in border areas, especially.

According to recordings by Colombians who have been linked to Ukrainian troops, In a rural area of ​​the Chasiv Yar region, one of his companions was tied up by his hands and feet.. He was in a ditch with his head covered.

“Where is Felipe? Where?” shouted one of the Colombians, who recorded the search and rescue of his compatriot. Amid gunfire, the group managed to take the man with them.

It is not clear why the Colombian had been thrown into the ditch in such conditions. The New Military Columnist, which broadcasts news about the Russian military, stated that The mercenary was allegedly punished by Ukrainian soldiers.

“Colombians were sent to storm Russian positions in the city of Chasiv Yar. One of them, named Felipe, refused. Therefore, the Ukrainian military tied him up and threw him into a well,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, war journalist Evgeniy Poddubny claimed that This video was found by the Russians after an assault in the area.“The images, filmed with a helmet-mounted camera, fell into the hands of Russian army soldiers after the destruction of the Colombians,” he also said on Telegram.

#SHOCKINGColombian mercenaries for Ukraine rescue a compatriot punished for refusing to go into combat. The Ukrainians handcuffed him and threw him into a ditch, which sparked an armed confrontation between Colombians and Ukrainians. The Colombian who filmed the video apparently died in combat. pic.twitter.com/ycsU2y3j20 — Dark Colombia (@OscuraColombia) July 31, 2024

The identities of the Colombians involved have not yet been released.

‘Cannon fodder’: Colombian ambassador rejects work of mercenaries

Volunteers from different regions of the world have joined the Ukrainian troops. Some Colombians have traveled to Eastern Europe with promises of high salaries, as denounced by the Colombian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Roy Barreras.

“We must reject outright the idea that a human being would decide to hire himself out to kill. It is regrettable, especially because it is a death trap. They are being sent to the front as cannon fodder,” he said in a past interview with this newspaper.

According to figures revealed by the ambassador, As of June 2024, there was a report of 51 Colombians killed in the war.“It is estimated that there are 200 more Colombians in combat and they continue to arrive. They are hired by transnational companies that have this business of mercenary work. The call is for them not to fall into that trap and not to give their lives in this bitter profession.”

The Ivu Memorial obituary reported in July alone the combat deaths of the following Colombians:

Ricael Bejarano Jorge Luis Perdomo Fierro Luis Javier Cardona Isaza Jose William Luna Campera Eduardo Garcia Carvajal Alexandro Antonio Padilla Guzman Rusvert Castaneda Perdomo Jonathan Valencia Freddy Valderrama Wilinton Sneider Ordóñez Anacona Hugo Alberto Morales Ticket Alejandro Portela Andres Ortiz Neider Cordoba Gomez Yeison Jimenez Sebastian Reyes Rodriguez Hernando Ramirez Aldana Carlos Andres Rosero Hernandez.

