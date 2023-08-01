RIA Novosti: employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine beat and humiliated mercenaries from Colombia

Colombian military advisers who train soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) complained that they were beaten and humiliated by the GUR officers. The corresponding videos were published and distributed on the Web. Writes about it RIA News.

In the footage, filmed indoors, where there were people in camouflage uniforms, a group of Spanish-speaking mercenaries can be seen talking in raised tones with, as follows from the comments of those present, members of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

“Here you see how the GUR and the Ukrainian authorities treat those who help them. <…>. Ukrainians are worse than Russians,” the author of the video says in Spanish.

From another video taken on the street, it becomes clear that the conflict arose because of the unwillingness of one of the Colombian military advisers to train three Ukrainian soldiers. “I performed my tasks, instructed people, and he (points to one of the Ukrainians. — Note from Lenta.ru.) treats us like animals, because I didn’t train three of them,” the Colombian says to the camera.

At the end of the video, the mercenary spat on the Ukrainians and stated that people were fleeing from them precisely because of the constant humiliation.

Earlier, a combat veteran, military expert Vasily Dandykin said that Ukraine is looking for mercenaries who will fight on its side in South America, with the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) helping in the search.

Prior to this, a mercenary fighting on the side of Ukraine, risking his life, passed on frightening information about the Ukrainian army to his homeland. He spoke about the arbitrariness and incompetence of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.