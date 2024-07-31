Poddubny: Colombian mercenaries attacked Ukrainian soldiers, recapturing their fellow countryman

Mercenaries from Colombia, fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, attacked Ukrainian soldiers with machine guns.

It is claimed that they were trying to save a fellow countryman, whom the Ukrainians tied up and threw into a pit because he refused to storm the Russian positions.

Colombian mercenary tied up for refusing to attack near Chasov Yar

The video from the Colombian’s helmet camera was published by war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny with reference to channel “In fact, in Zaporozhye.” A detachment of Colombian mercenaries was allegedly sent to storm Russian positions in Chasovy Yar. One of them, named Felipe, refused to go on the attack. For this, the Ukrainian military tied him up and threw him into a pit.

The Latin American’s fellow soldiers decided to rescue their comrade by attacking with weapons. In the footage he shot, he and at least one other mercenary enter a trench and dugout of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and gunfire can be heard. Then, near the shelter, they pick up a bare-chested man – presumably, this is the tied-up Felipe.

The video was found by Russian military personnel in the recordings of a Colombian mercenary who was later killed.

Colombian Ambassador Reports Contacts with Russia on Mercenaries in Ukraine

Earlier in July, Colombian Ambassador to Russia Hector Arenas Neira said that Bogota had discussed with Moscow the Colombian mercenaries who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “When someone was detained, handed over to the Russian army or captured, the Colombian Embassy had to respond quickly and coordinate its actions,” the ambassador noted.

The ambassador explained that due to the high level of poverty in the country, Colombians are “forced to participate in foreign conflicts.” He emphasized that the mission of the diplomatic agency is to inform citizens about making “more balanced decisions, since not everyone can return from the battlefield safe and sound.”

Colombians have already been liquidated several times in the SVO zone

There have been several reports of liquidated mercenaries from Colombia who fought for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Thus, this summer, Fabio Jesus Padierna Avendano was liquidated, who came to Ukraine, leaving his wife and child. He was a Colombian soldier, came to Ukraine in January 2024. There he joined the International Legion.

In May, news broke about Alexis Tarazon Ibanez. Then his family asked for help in returning his body from Ukraine and contacted the country’s Foreign Ministry. As the father indicated, his 24-year-old son died on May 8 after a missile strike. The commanders specified that the young man was a guard at a military facility and went to Ukraine in search of high earnings.

Another former professional soldier of the Colombian army, Harrison Astudillo, served in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a year and three months, he passed away in March 2024. According to the man’s cousin Alberto, the main motive for traveling to the war zone was also money.

The large number of Colombians in Ukraine was explained by the large army and low wages

In February, the Associated Press explained that Colombia has a 250,000-strong army, the second largest in Latin America after Brazil. Its troops have gained solid experience over the decades, mostly from fighting drug cartels and insurgents.

More than 10,000 of them retire each year. Many of them also went abroad after retirement, for example to work for American military contractors to protect, among other things, oil wells in Iraq. Others went as instructors to the UAE and fought against the Houthis in Yemen.

Now hundreds of people are going to fight in Ukraine, where they can earn four times more than experienced officers in Colombia. According to the source, their monthly salary is estimated at $3,300.