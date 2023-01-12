The Colombian Mateo Fuenmayor tries to control emotions and stay grounded after being the great protagonist of the first round of the Latin America Amateur Championship in Puerto Rico. Mateo is the first leader, and alone, and he does not want joy to overwhelm him.

Mateo, one of the 8 Colombians who made it to the tournament, had a special first round. His game, his strategy, insisting on the 2-iron, and his mentality, led him to overcome his nerves, and the wind, and anxiety, to register a score card. -6, with 7 birdies and a bogey.

When Mateo finished par on the 18th hole, he began to receive congratulations. He went to present his card and the eyes and some cameras followed him, “Is that Mateo?” They asked. “The Colombian?”.

Mateo Fuenmayor, Colombian golfer.

Mateo, 20 years old, born in the United States and from a family from Cali, tries to appear calm before the facts. He radiates a lot of calm. He speaks in a very serious voice. He crosses his hands behind his back and from time to time lets out a smile, like someone who wants to control the emotion of this dream day.

“I feel very happy after doing -6 in this course, it is not an easy course, so the result fascinates me, it shows me that all the work I have done finally lets me see the results. I felt very good. It is a very good start and we will see how it turns out on Sunday”, Meteo told EL TIEMPO just as his round ended.

“There was a lot of wind today, I tried to hit a lot of 2-iron, I can pay it very low, the wind hardly touches it, but with a little distance, and from there I can attack the fairway flags and I can putt from there for birdie and to save pairs”, he assured.

Mateo Fuenmayor assures that he feels serene, that he came to the tournament to have fun, and that strategy seems to be giving him results.

“I came to Puerto Rico, to a very nice course, with friends, I’m going to try to continue that expectation of having fun, obviously when I do a round like this I have fun, but I’m going to continue like this and we’ll see where I am on Sunday,” he insisted. .

In any case, he is excited, and it is hardly normal. “It would be a great dream to win, but it’s only Thursday, I don’t want to think about those results, I’m going to take it day by day, hole by hole.”

Mateo leaves, he is in a hurry to talk with his mother, who is not in Puerto Rico, and with his sister, he wants to eat something and rest, he urgently needs to rest, because this Friday he starts at 7:21 a.m. There he will show how big he is your dream and how effective your strategy.

PAUL ROMERO

Shipped to Puerto Rico

Invited by LAAC

Twitter: @PabloRomeroET

