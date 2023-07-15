Marta Granados, 78, has been missing in Mexico for 61 days. The mystery about his disappearance on May 14 It is a great unknown for his family and for the authorities that carry out the search work.

for now, The authorities say that there is not a single clue or a single piece of information that leads to the whereabouts of this woman. Her family, however, is clinging to the commitment made by the Attorney General of the State of Coahuila, Gerardo Márquez Guevara, not to stop until they find her.

It all began when, in mid-May, Marta disappeared in the rural area of ​​Las Rusias, in the municipality of Ramos Arizpe, in the state of Coahuila (Mexico).

The search began after her husband, Carlos Castelblanco, noticed her absence at the ranch located in the aforementioned place, where he, who is an agronomist, was hired to do work.

However, and despite the opinion of other experts, the Missing Persons Prosecutor assures that Marta left the ranch by her own means. However, that May 14 was the first time that the woman visited Las Rusias and, for those who know the area, it is impossible to leave the land without having known it beforehand.

“According to its work, this state government agency completely rules out investigating the commission of a crime, that is, it completely rules out opening other lines of investigation. Now, the continuity of these actions by the Office of the Missing Persons Prosecutor depends, entirely , from the receipt of the expert opinion of the leading anthropologist of the procedure known as Reconstruction of the facts, who commented, at the end of it, that it was not possible to leave the Las Rusias ranch without the help of someone familiar with the area”, says a statement that regularly reports on the fate of Marta.

But they also remember that no one knew of Marta’s presence in the area, except for the ranch owner and his foreman.



“Conditioned, then, on the efficiency of the anthropologist and her high workload, the Office of the Prosecutor for Missing Persons indefinitely suspends its investigative work, until it receives the expert opinion resulting from the diligence carried out on June 30 of this year.”.

Marta Granados de Castelblanco, the woman who has disappeared in Mexico since May 14.

The story of a disappearance

Within the first 48 hours, at least 60 people, 15 vehicles, high-tech drones operated by pilots trained in the search for missing persons, as well as men on horseback, pairs of tracking dogs and helicopter overflights, were involved.

Operations of a similar size have been repeated several times without success. But no one saw her and no one knows anything.

A radius of 40 kilometers around has been the scope of the operations in the rural area. The search has been so extensive that the whereabouts of 4 other people reported missing have been found, but not the slightest trace of Marta Granados; no clues as to what could have happened on that sad Sunday, May 14, the day she disappeared.

