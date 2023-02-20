Monday, February 20, 2023
Colombian man is missing in Mexico

February 20, 2023
February 20, 2023
World
William Humberto Ortiz Briceño

The family of William Humberto Ortiz Briceño affirms that he disappeared on a highway in Mexico.

The family of William Humberto Ortiz Briceño affirms that he disappeared on a highway in Mexico.

The man’s family made the complaints on social media.

Last February 19 was the last time that the family of William Humberto Ortiz Briceño heard from him. According to family members, the man from Villavicencio disappeared on the Aguascalientes – Zacatecas highwaylocated in the central zone of Mexico.

“Yesterday my father was traveling the Aguascalientes – Zacatecas highway at 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. and to this day nothing is known about his whereabouts or his location. The last time he was seen was leaving on the road at 7:00 am and nothing has been heard from him,” says the Facebook post of William Ortiz, son of the disappeared.

The 60-year-old man has lived in Zacatecas for 25 years, a city where he works as a university professor. The last time he was seen, he was wearing a military green jacket and pants, a white shirt and brown shoes..

According to Ortiz’s son, the Police and National Guard of Mexico informed them that the gray Kia van of the reference Seltos in which the disappeared person was traveling was found abandoned on the side of the road.

William Humberto Ortiz Briceno

The family has already made the respective complaints and the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Aguascalientes, specialized in the matter of disappearance and location of people, has already issued a search bulletin to find the whereabouts of the professor.

Similarly, the family reports concern because, they affirm, On February 19, there were drug blockades in the states of Zacatecas and Aguas Calientes, the highway where the Colombian would have disappeared.

Bulletin issued by the Aguascalientes Prosecutor’s Office

