The war in Ukraine is in its first year and the violent clashes continue to claim victims and high costs for the nations of the world.

Among those most affected are children trying to escape and survive the war. Many have had to be displaced from their homes or separated from their families amid the tragic exodus of people fleeing the conflict.



In the midst of darkness, hundreds of people and dozens of projects try to keep the light of hope. It is the case of Carlos Lopez, a magician who undertook a journey this Monday and which will take him to Ukraine to provide shows for children.

López hopes that her shows can be an “escape from her reality” and a space for children and parents to entertain themselves.

It is the fact of putting myself at the service of people who go through this and that fills me with satisfaction

Carlos López told W Radio what will be a trip that goes through Holland, Poland and whose final destination will be Ukraine, a country hit by humanitarian crisis that has caused the war declared by Russia.

López, who is also the director of the League of Smiles Foundation, the organization that represents Wizards Without Borders in Latin America, spoke about the expectations he has about the journey that he will undertake together with artists from various corners of the world.

“What we do is powerful,” says López, who hopes that with his shows he can provide a space of joy in which parents, children and assistants in general they can “escape from reality” for a brief moment.

“We can make anyone forget their realitythat this is put on pause and that they can feel, see and be amazed by experimenting with different things ”, he says.

The war in Ukraine has caused massive displacements and a huge humanitarian crisis in the territory.

However, Carlos confesses during his interview with W Radio that It is not an easy task what they will do. “It is a very big challenge, one wonders what one is going to do there, with what knowledge are we going to change situations”.

“But I have seen how people who consume these magic shows can reconnect with childhood,” concludes Carlos.

This trip is the result of a long process in which Carlos has had to connect with the passion of face life with art and face the challenges of the world. López recognizes that his reward will be to provide a service to people.

“These situations that are seen in various parts of the world are not just about wartime, it is the fact of putting myself at the service of people who are going through this and that fills me with satisfaction,” he confesses.

INTERNATIONAL WRITINGWith information from W RADIO