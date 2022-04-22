One of the topics discussed on Wednesday, during an informal meeting of Dimayor’s professional clubs, was the teams’ concern about the level of refereeing in Colombia. In this sense, the majority of leaders asked Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), know the audios that are generated in the VAR, so that there is clarity in the decisions that are being made and “greater transparency”.

The presidents and owners of the teams came to that talk, before the extraordinary assembly that authorized the affiliation of Cúcuta, with the intention of questioning the current level of arbitration and the effectiveness of VAR, which this year was implemented for all the games of the League, in the two championships of the year.

“Most of the complaints pointed to a lack of clarity in communicating the decisions made in the VAR. Several clubs requested that the audios be released for greater transparency, ”said a manager consulted.

Another leader assured that the idea is that the audios are not only known to the clubs, “but to the public, as happens in the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol)”, which does reveal the VAR audios in the most important plays. controversial, and even with little time after the dispute of each match.

Faced with the proposal, Jesurún said, according to those consulted, that he thought it was a good idea and that he would take it to the FCF and its arbitration commission for discussion, but without committing himself. However, there are some officials who think that this idea, if approved, would lead to a public prosecution of VAR and referees, making the remedy worse than the disease. Other leaders said that the audios should not be public, but inside knowledge.

The technical instructor of the arbitration commission, Imer Machadostated, in a recent training with journalists, that the audios are not made public, firstly because of the language of the referees, since colloquial or rude terms are often used, and secondly, because the instruction from Fifa is that the audios are not revealed.

‘Low receptivity’

Given the general complaints about the level of refereeing, one of the leaders said that there was “little receptivity from Jesurún”, who, he said, told them that the FCF believes in the talent of local referees, and argued that they have been doing training to improve the level with instructors from Fifa and Conmebol.

Last year, $250,000 was invested to train 65 VAR referees; this year they will begin training for three months with about 300 male, female and futsal soccer referees, according to data provided to this newspaper.

