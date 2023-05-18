A strong case of kidnapping shook the country on May 2, when it was learned that 18 Colombians who fled Colombia due to threats from the ‘Tren de Aragua’ were kidnapped in the state of Sonora, while moving to the United States.

After several days it capsizes, the governments of Colombia and Mexico indicated that 10 compatriots they had been released after some rescue operations that were carried out jointly in the state of Sonora.

“The 10 Colombians who were kidnapped in Sonora, Mexico, have already been released and are currently at the Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office, where they are being treated,” said Andrés Hernández, General Consul of Colombia in Mexico.

Colombian denied the rescue



My family paid the ransom and they let us go quickly, they were too eager for us to leave there

However, one of the Colombians who remained in captivity for four days in Mexican territory revealed details that denied the official versions of both governments. William Morales counted in Snail Radio that his family in the country he had to pay for his release.

“My family paid the ransom and they let us go quickly, they were too eager for us to leave there, supposedly as the guy who led the gang said, I was in a bad temper because the topic was moving worldwide for our kidnapping. There I did not understand why they leave us in a store at a gasoline pump and after 2 or 3 minutes the rescue group from the authorities arrives, ”he said.

The Colombian contradicted the version delivered by President Gustavo Petrowho through his official Twitter account, stated that the 18 Colombians had been released thanks to the joint efforts from both countries.

More than 15 thousand dollars were paid, it is more or less what was given for the ransom

With the collaboration of the Mexican government we managed to free 18 Colombians kidnapped by mafia groups in Sonora, Mexico. The exodus, as Pope Francis said, entails the new slavery”, explained the president.

According to the version of William Morales, the situation was far from being a rescue operation and it was extortion, because their loved ones in Colombia they borrowed about 68 million pesos that was worth his release and that of his relatives. “More than $15,000 was paid, it’s more or less what was given for the ransom.”

In addition, Morales explained that after being picked up by the Mexican authorities, he and his family They were held for three days. where they were interrogated to find their kidnappers. After the long process of questions, they were transported to the border between Tijuana and the United States.

They had a Mexican accent, there was a Puerto Rican and a Dominican, he spoke several languages ​​and was in charge of speaking with the relatives kidnapped from China and those countries.

“They left us in Tijuana, we went to the border with the United States and we did the whole process in the country and we arrived in New York yesterday,” he said.

On the other hand, the compatriot gave details of the people who had kidnapped them for several days and explained that they could get up to a million dollars a day in extortion. “They had a Mexican accent, there was a Puerto Rican and a Dominican, he spoke several languages ​​and was in charge of speaking with the relatives kidnapped from China and those countries (…) They spoke there on top of one, They talked about billing 1 million dollars a day”.

According to the information provided from Mexican territory, thanks to the revealing details provided by William Morales, The Police of that country managed to capture a criminal gang that was dedicated to kidnapping people of various nationalities, at the time of the operation, the authorities they rescued migrants from various countries in Asia and Latin America.

