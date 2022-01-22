Bogota. The Council of State of Colombia, which resolves conflicts between individuals and entities, rejected a tutela action that asked J Balvin to apologize for offending the dignity of women and black communities in the song and video clip for “Perra”, in which two black dancers appear as if they were pets.

The guardianship, presented by Leonardo Santo Petro on his behalf and on behalf of the black and Afro-descendant communities, it was done for the fundamental rights to equality, non-discrimination, good name, dignity and honor of women after the diffusion of the song and for the omission of the authorities “by not taking restrictive measures against said diffusion”.

However, the Council of State declared it “inadmissible” because the plaintiff does not belong to the Afro-descendant communities and “did not prove to be a representative of a higher council of the aforementioned communities” nor is she a woman nor did she explain “her particular and direct legitimate interest with the protection”.

Therefore, no action is taken to remove the video or to make José Álvaro Osorio Balvin (J Balvin) retract or apologize to the affected communities.

“Perra”, in which the Dominican Tokischa Altagracia collaborates, is part of the latest album by the artist from Medellín, “Jose”, and was released on August 26, while the video clip was published on September 8.

The song, which speaks in a sexual way about a “hot dog” who is “looking for a dog to stay with you”, and especially its video where black women appear as bitches on a leash, caused great indignation due to the content.

The video even provoked a scolding from his mother, Alba Mery, who assured that this song was not from “Josesito” that he knew. “I did not see José anywhere,” said the woman in the program “We caught the night” of Cosmovisión.

Given the repercussion, Balvin said that “that is not part of what I have always expressed, mine has always been tolerance, love and integration” and removed the video clip.

J Balvin, “El Niño de Medellín” was recently involved in another controversy by accepting the award for Afro Latino Artist of the Year at the US African Entertainment Awards, despite not being African or having any roots.