The Colombian soccer player Julian Quiñones He will be called up to the Mexican team, according to the press in that country, for the next Fifa date.

Quiñones was born in Colombia, but a few weeks ago he was naturalized as a Mexican, which allows him to be called up to the national team of that country in the search for a ticket to America Cup.

Mexico will face the Concacaf Nations League against Honduras (round trip), matches in which the winner will not only go to the Final Four, but will automatically access next year’s Copa América.

For that the technician JaimeLozano He will think about the Colombian Quiñones, who had a great moment in the América de México club.

Quiñones, 26 years old, has played for Mexican teams such as Venados, Tigres, Lobos, Atlas and currently for América.

The América club has already been notified of the call-up of the Colombian-born footballer, so he will have his first appearance with the Mexico shirt.

The games in which Quiñones could make his debut would be the 17th and 21st, when Mexico faces the Hondurans.

