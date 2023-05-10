Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Colombian Jordan Díaz had a magical night at Yankee Stadium: three home runs

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian Jordan Díaz had a magical night at Yankee Stadium: three home runs


Jordan Diaz

Jordan Díaz, Colombian baseball player.

Jordan Dïaz, Colombian baseball player.

Great performance from the Colombian who plays for the Oakland Athletics.

The Colombian baseball player Jordan Diazwho was promoted by the Oakland Athletics, had a dream night at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Jordan, born in Monteria, made history by hitting his third home run of the game against the New York Yankees. The Colombian drove in 4 runs, although his team lost.

Yankees win

Jordan Díaz, Colombian baseball player.

Venezuelan slugger Gleyber Torres homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs for the Yankees to overcome on Tuesday three homers from Colombian striker Jordan Díaz and beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5.

Diaz hit a solo shot in the fourth inning, one leading off the seventh and a two-run shot in the eighth.

The 22-year-old second baseman hit three different pitchers, to rack up four home runs in 30 major league games.

Slugger Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly for the Yankees (20-17), who are rallying at the plate this week against the league’s worst A’s (8-29).

jordan figure

