Colombian Jordan Díaz had a magical night at Yankee Stadium: three home runs

The Colombian baseball player Jordan Diazwho was promoted by the Oakland Athletics, had a dream night at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Jordan, born in Monteria, made history by hitting his third home run of the game against the New York Yankees. The Colombian drove in 4 runs, although his team lost.

Yankees win

Jordan Díaz, Colombian baseball player.

Venezuelan slugger Gleyber Torres homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs for the Yankees to overcome on Tuesday three homers from Colombian striker Jordan Díaz and beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5.



Diaz hit a solo shot in the fourth inning, one leading off the seventh and a two-run shot in the eighth.

The 22-year-old second baseman hit three different pitchers, to rack up four home runs in 30 major league games.

Slugger Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly for the Yankees (20-17), who are rallying at the plate this week against the league’s worst A’s (8-29).

jordan figure

🔝JORDAN FLIES THE FENCE AT YANKEE STADIUM🔝 Jordan Díaz connects his second homer of the season to discount the scoreboard for the Athletics against the Yankees.#PeloterosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/Dw18HjfnT6 — Colombian baseball players ⚾️🇨🇴 (@PeloterosCol) May 10, 2023

🔥JORDAN DIAZ’S SECOND FRAME OF THE NIGHT🔥 The Monteriano hit his third home run of the season on a great night at Yankee Stadium. Jordan now tossed it to left-center field in the top of the seventh inning. #PeloterosColombia 🇨🇴⚾ pic.twitter.com/t1HAVZKDFO — Colombian baseball players ⚾️🇨🇴 (@PeloterosCol) May 10, 2023

😱THIRD HOMERUN OF THE NIGHT FOR JORDAN DIAZ 😱 Today is undoubtedly a night that Jordan Diaz will not forget. The Monteriano hit his third home run of the game at Yankee Stadium, this time with a man on first. Jordan has driven in 4 runs today🔥#PeloterosColombia 🇨🇴⚾ pic.twitter.com/OvYA3c1i74 — Colombian baseball players ⚾️🇨🇴 (@PeloterosCol) May 10, 2023

