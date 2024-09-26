The forward of the Atlético de Mineiro Deyverson scored a double to get the ball out Fluminense, who defended the title of the Libertadores Cupand qualify for the semi-final of the tournament.

“Master and lord of the second leg of the quarterfinals, the ‘Galo’ turned the series around, after losing 1-0 in the Maracana ha week ago, with goals from the irreverent 33-year-old attacker in the 50th and 88th minutes,” reported the AFP agency.

“Thank God (for being able to score the two goals), many times I am questioned for my way of being,” said the figure of the night.

The Brazilian media and Fluminense fans gave everything to the Colombian Jhon Arias, who did not play a good game on Wednesday.

“Arias committed the maximum penalty that fortunately missed Hulk and“It was just five minutes into the game and he only showed a few flashes throughout the game,” said www.futbolred.com.

“Jhon Arias committed a penalty that he saved Fabio. He looked for play in the middle, but had little space to create. He barely appeared during the entire game,” mentioned Globo Esporte, who rated the midfielder with four points.

The Flu fans criticized him and only gave him a 2.5 rating score out of ten possible.

