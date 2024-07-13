Since Colombia qualified for the Copa América final against Argentina, which will be played this Sunday, July 14, Miami has been in full swing, as the song by “Gente de Zona” says.

Thousands of fans from both countries have been arriving to be part of this great party. But many will not be able to get into Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets for the game went on sale in May at $485, the cheapest, and are now around $3,000.

VIP tickets with exclusive services can cost over $17,000, especially in areas such as the 72Club, located in the centre of the stadium between the team benches. Authorities have already warned of fraud and have urged people to buy resold tickets only on authorised websites.

Thousands of fans from both countries have been arriving to be part of this great party. Photo:Vanessa Romero/THE TIME Share

However, Lack of a ticket has not been an obstacle for many fans wanting to be part of this historic event, where Shakira will also sing during the intermission.

“I want to live this experience in Miami and with my friends we will be in a Colombian restaurant watching the game, instead of paying a fortune to be in the chicken coop and not be able to see anything,” Lukas Mejía, a Colombian who traveled from California, told EL TIEMPO.

Since Friday, Many streets in South Florida have been filled with yellow and light blue jerseys, creating a sea of ​​colors and joy that resonates on every corner. Fans, some with painted faces and others waving flags from their cars, have taken over restaurants and other public places to begin celebrating what is to come.

‘Here we are all Colombia’

For Colombians, this final has a special flavor. With around half a million people residing in Florida, mainly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the Colombian presence is palpable.

Sports shops have run out of national team shirts and it is difficult to get a flag. Many Colombians talk about strategies, lineups and memories of past matches. As Mejía says, here “We are all Colombia, it doesn’t matter if we live there or here.”

At the heart of this celebration, Colombian and Argentine restaurants are full of life. Establishments like El Portón de la Flaca in Doral have become crucial meeting points where fans enjoy typical food, live music and, of course, the excitement of each national team match.

“This final is a dream come true for us,” said Maria Sol Ospina, owner of Portón de la Flaca and a die-hard Colombian fan from Paisa. “It’s a celebration that we deserve. Seeing so many Colombians united here in Miami, all supporting our team, is something that fills the heart with pride.”

General view of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

But it’s not just Colombians who are excited. The Argentine community, with around 80,000 people in the state, has also taken to the streets. The grills are lit, and the smell of barbecue fills the air as Argentines prepare to cheer on their team. The sporting rivalry is intense, but the respect and camaraderie between the two communities are evident. Friends say to each other “may the best win”, although deep down they want it to be their team, of course.

The Hard Rock Stadium, strategically located between Doral and Fort Lauderdale, is the epicenter of this party. With a capacity for more than 65,000 spectators, this iconic stadium has hosted renowned sporting events, but few can match the intensity and passion of a Copa América final between Latin Americans.

A similar event that has been held at this stadium is the Concacaf Gold Cup, a tournament that takes place every two years and also attracts thousands of fans from across the continent. The experience accumulated in organizing these events has allowed Miami to perfect logistics and security, in addition to preparing for the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia vs. Argentina Photo:Christian Alvarez / AFP Share

Yellow and light blue stadium

We will probably not see the stadium painted entirely in yellow as in past matches, since, in terms of the number of fans in the stadiums, the Argentines have surpassed the Colombians in previous matches. But the home team will be divided and the Messi phenomenon, who has been part of the Inter Miami team since July of last year, will definitely be seen.

In terms of total visitors, including those who will not be attending the match but will be in the area to enjoy related events, the figure could reach 200,000. This massive influx includes commercial and charter flights from Argentina and Colombia and other parts of the United States, as well as fans arriving by car from other states.

Preliminary estimates suggest the economic impact for South Florida will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, benefiting a variety of industries including hotels, restaurants, transportation, retail and local services.

Messi celebrates his goal against Canada. Photo:AFP Share

Soccer is king in South Florida. The Doral Soccer Club, which has been training players from 4 to 19 years old, many of them Colombian, for 22 years, reflects this soccer fever.

Beymar Piraquive, its director, proudly mentions Camilo Paez, who now plays for Once Caldas and who went through this academy. This club is an example of how football is still present among Latin Americans when they come to Miami. “Football continues to be our common denominator and we pass it on to our children,” says Piraquive.

In the midst of this celebration, Local authorities are prepared to handle the large flow of traffic and visitors. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levin Cava and former Colombian state senator Annette Tadeo have rented a theater so that Colombians and Argentines can watch the game for free, a gesture that has been welcomed by both communities.

Kevin Castaño, a player for the Colombian national team, had never been to Miami and is delighted to discover the city at an event in which he is the star.It is an honor to wear the national team jersey and get to know a city as vibrant as Miami. I was impressed by the diversity and the passion of the people for football.” Her excitement is shared by many fans, Colombians and Argentines, who have traveled from different corners to be part of “La gozadera de Miami.”

Ana Maria Jaramillo – Special for EL TIEMPO – Miami