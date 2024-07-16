London police announced on Monday that they had identified the people whose remains were found in suitcases on a bridge in Bristol (southwest England), in a case in which the A suspect, a Colombian national, accused of double murder, was brought before the court.

The victims are two men, Paul Longworth, 71, and Albert Alfonso, 62, originally from France and naturalized British, London police said in a statement.

“Albert and Paul had previously been a couple and were still living together in a flat” in the Shepherd’s Bush area of ​​west London, police added.

Investigators also found remains of the bodies of the two victims at their home. The case was initially classified as a “hate crime,” according to procedural rules, but the first elements of the investigation “do not suggest that there was a homophobic motive,” said Andy Valentine, a police official, quoted in the statement.

The two men had sheltered and known Yostin Andrés Mosquera, the 24-year-old Colombian arrested on Saturday and formally charged Monday morning with double murder.

The defendant appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court outside London and was remanded in custody.

Last Wednesday night, Police discovered two suitcases containing human remains on Bristol’s famous Clifton Bridge. Police were called to the scene after receiving a report that “a man with a suitcase was acting suspiciously on the Clifton Rope Bridge”.

The man, who was later arrested, had left the scene before the police officers arrived.According to initial investigations, the man arrived at the bridge by taxi. The vehicle was seized and the driver is assisting us in our investigation.“, said acting local police commander Vicks Hayward-Melen on Thursday.

Yostin Andrés Mosquera is expected to be arrested on Saturday in the Bristol region, following the corresponding investigations. The Clifton Suspension Bridge, over the River Avon, one of the emblems of this city in the west of England, is more than 400 metres long and 70 metres high, linking the cities of Bristol and Somerset.

