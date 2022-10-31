Colombian indoor soccer team: ‘millionaire prize’ for the champions

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Photo of the Futsal World Cup
The world queens of their sport will receive a nice prize after their global title.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 31, 2022, 03:28 PM
The Colombian women’s indoor soccer team was crowned champion this Sunday of the fourth edition of the World Cup in the category.
In the final of the contest, played this Sunday in Mosquera, Cundinamarca, the Colombians ratified the superiority they showed in the previous phases and beat Canada 12-0.
Now, when his deed is highlighted internationally, he is known the economic prize that the Ministry of Sport will give to the champions.
(You can read: Colombia Selection: ‘millionaire prizes’ that they will receive for their historical deed).
Award for world champions
For their title, which those led by Willinton Rolando Ortiz Acuña crowned undefeated and without conceding a single goal, the indoor soccer players will have good monetary recognition.
According to María Isabel Urrutia, in statements given to ‘Blu radio’, each player will receive 25 million pesos.
The feat of the players is explained with a convincing fact: they scored 55 goals in 6 games played.
More sports news
SPORTS
October 31, 2022, 03:28 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #indoor #soccer #team #millionaire #prize #champions
Leave a Reply