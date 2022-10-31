Colombian indoor soccer team: ‘millionaire prize’ for the champions

The Colombian women’s indoor soccer team was crowned champion this Sunday of the fourth edition of the World Cup in the category.

In the final of the contest, played this Sunday in Mosquera, Cundinamarca, the Colombians ratified the superiority they showed in the previous phases and beat Canada 12-0.

Now, when his deed is highlighted internationally, he is known the economic prize that the Ministry of Sport will give to the champions.

Award for world champions

For their title, which those led by Willinton Rolando Ortiz Acuña crowned undefeated and without conceding a single goal, the indoor soccer players will have good monetary recognition.

According to María Isabel Urrutia, in statements given to ‘Blu radio’, each player will receive 25 million pesos.

The feat of the players is explained with a convincing fact: they scored 55 goals in 6 games played.

