The statue of Sebastián de Belalcázar, a 16th century Spanish conquistador, lies after it was demolished by indigenous people in Cali, Colombia. PAOLA MAFLA / AFP

Sebastián de Belalcázar has fallen again in the middle of harangues and demands. For the second time in less than a year, a statue of the Spanish conqueror was demolished this Wednesday by a group of Misak indigenous people who are demonstrating in the city of Cali, in western Colombia. The national strike called by different social organizations to reject the tax reform of the Government of Iván Duque has been on this occasion the pretext to knock down the monument that pointed with his right hand to the Pacific, symbol and tourist attraction of the third city in the country.

“We knocked down Sebastián de Belalcázar in memory of our chief Petecuy, who fought against the Spanish crown, so that today his grandsons and granddaughters continue to fight to change this criminal government system that does not respect the rights of Mother Earth,” said the movement. of Indigenous Authorities of the South West. In the images and videos of the act that were disseminated on social networks, the fallen statue is observed, without completely detaching from its pedestal. Members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) of the police dispersed the indigenous people in the morning.

The protests in Cali led to vandalism. In addition to the statue, the protesters burned a bus of the mass transport system and looted a supermarket, for which the mayor, Jorge Iván Ospina, decreed a curfew from 1:00 p.m. and the Ministry of Defense reinforced the presence of Esmad.

More information

The capital of the department of Valle del Cauca, with 2.4 million inhabitants and a notable business network, is the great Colombian city in the west, the gateway to the Pacific, very close to both the mountain range and the coast. It is also a microcosm of the country, with a marked heritage both Afro-descendant and indigenous. The Belalcázar statue, inaugurated in 1937 and made in Spain by the sculptor Victorio Macho, is located in a viewpoint over the city.

Belalcázar is considered the founder of Cali and Popayán, where another of his statue, located on top of the Morro de Tulcán, a mountain that is considered a place of memory for the indigenous people, was demolished last September. The images of the demolition with ropes seemed traced, and again claimed by the movement of Indigenous Authorities, which at the time staged a “trial” in which they accused the Spanish conqueror of genocide, dispossession and land grabbing, as well as physical disappearance and culture of indigenous peoples.

At that time an intense controversy broke out. Some celebrated it as an act of historical and cultural dignity – “a symbol of 500 years of humiliation and domination of native peoples falls,” said indigenous senator Feliciano Valencia – while others criticized it as an expression of violence, similar to the debate on the demolition of statues and symbols of figures associated with slavers or accused of racism in other countries such as the United States.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region