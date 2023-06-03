Kevin Julián Fula was happy to have overcome the journey that took him to the United States in early May of this 2023. However, in a matter of days his health declined and forced him to be admitted to a hospital, where he remains in a coma and without the company of his parents.

“He left with the hope of growing up, with the illusion of being able to work to pay for his studies and fulfill his dream of being a chef,” said Heidy Cardozo, his mother, in a chat with EL TIEMPO.

The young man’s family is in Neiva waiting for a humanitarian visa to be urgently approved to travel to the state of Utah and take ownership of the situation, since the doctors have told them that “decisions must be made.”

“He arrived at the Mexican border and was in a line in the sun for about three days. Then he was locked up in Migration, in the ‘fridge’ as they call it, and after four days he came out. They gave him the covid-19 vaccine. I don’t know , but all that had an influence,” he added.

Fula, 23, traveled to Utah, in the Midwestern United States, and complications began a week later. His relatives noticed by video call that he had a bad cough and flu.

He spoke to us by video call with the doctors until he started not being able to breathe again

He couldn’t breathe and he also had no energy to get out of bed. Someone saw him in this state and rushed him to Lone Peak Hospital immediately. In the first days he responded to the treatment.

“They told me that they were doing tests and that he had covid-19 and pneumonia. He was hospitalized in the ICU. There was a little improvement and he spoke to us by video call with the doctors until he started not being able to breathe again,” Cardozo said. .

The doctors decided to put him in an induced coma because the infection was advancing and his lungs were not responding.. In addition, they found that there were more viruses in his body.

His parents need to travel as the doctors are waiting for them: “They sent me a letter because certain decisions have to be made. I know that with God’s will I will get there and he will get up.”

The Colombian Consulate in San Francisco contacted the relatives and assured them that it will help them with the pertinent procedures in the hospital.

“My son is going to get up from that bed to give testimony and that young people become aware that they love their country and not leave because here they can also fulfill their dreams,” his mother concluded.

