A Moscow court today sentenced a Colombian citizen to almost two months in preventive detention. accused of spreading “false news” on social networks about the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, a charge that could cost him up to 10 years in prison.

“The court satisfied the demand for the instruction to place the Colombian citizen Giraldo Sarái Alberto Enrique under preventive detention until June 8“, reported the spokeswoman for the Moscow Basmanni Court, Yekaterina Burávtsova, quoted by Interfax.

According to the representative of the court, the court rejected the appeal of the defense that requested a less severe precautionary measure, which could include house arrest.

The Colombian citizen, who has lived in the country for several years, is incriminated the crime established by article 207 of the Russian Criminal Code, which punishes “public dissemination of false information under the guise of truthful information about the Russian Armed Forces”.

According to the investigators, the Colombian, who ran a private confectionery business in Moscow, spread the alleged false news on his social networks, without specifying which ones.

If proven guilty, Giraldo Sarái could be fined between 3 and 5 million rubles (about 40,000 to 67,000 dollars), or sentenced to five years of compulsory social work or a prison sentence of between 5 and 10 years.

