For Millions of Latinos in the United States The opportunity to improve their quality of life and that of their families means working long hours, even having two jobs and sacrificing a lot of their life and energy. However, there are some who, despite their doubts, decide to take another path and tell us how it goes. This is the story of a Colombian who decided to start a business.

According to the criteria of

From her TikTok account, @julieth_garcia29, a Colombian woman tells what her life has been like since she decided to move to the United States. Together with his family he began a new stage in Florida and, like other Latinos, had to look for work.

According to his videos, worked as a waitress in a hotel and also performing various services in a restaurant. But she knew that That didn’t make her happy, so she made an important decision.

With the conviction of doing everything possible to give yourself the life you have always dreamed of, Despite his doubts, he decided to start his food business:”I made the decision to start my own business in the United States.” And as you can see in her various TikTok videos, she really likes cooking and, since she has been an entrepreneur since she was little, despite her fears, she realized that this was her true calling, even when she was outside her country.

“I have been selling food for a long time. He was my support many times. So I asked myself why not take that step and set so many limits for myself, “I had so many fears in my mind without knowing what awaits me. And I said, ‘I’m going to do it,'” she mentions in her post. She admitted that she had that plan since she arrived in the United States but, due to fear, she didn’t dare until after several weeks she finally made the decision and Today he sells lunches for his Colombian countrymen.

Entrepreneurship in the United States, a recommendation from Latinos to Latinos

Although each person knows the dreams they are pursuing and how they prefer to manage their life living in another country, cases like that of Julieth García show that Entrepreneurship is one of the options available.

“If you who are watching this want to start a business, do it, even if it’s with fear,” says the Colombian in her video that already has more than 957,000 views and more than 1,000 comments, many of which congratulate her for having dared, but others ask her how they sell their products and what they can do to start a business as well.

He explained that sells his lunches on the street and in other of his videos he shares his recipes, in case someone wants to try typical Colombian food and even become independent as well.