A citizen of Colombia, Edgar Alejandro Valero, was imprisoned in Kazan for five years, who stole diamonds at an exhibition in Kazan for a total of 160 million rubles. About this on Monday, December 13, informs REN TV.

As the court established, during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the swindler made friends in Kazan with an employee of a local jewelry company. One day, using the confidence of a new friend, he imperceptibly took out a suitcase with diamonds from the exhibition pavilion and fled abroad. In September of the same year, he was put on the wanted list, and later detained at the request of Russia in Argentina.

Despite the objections of Valero’s lawyer, he was extradited to Russia. It turned out that the attacker had buried the diamonds in a forest belt of one of the districts of the capital of Tatarstan. Later, the police searched the area indicated to them and found a cache of jewelry, which consisted of four bags of diamonds. During the search, they dug up most of the forest, since the Colombian could not remember the exact place where he hid the treasure.

Later, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, Artem Khokhorin, returned to the owner a treasure with diamonds that was found in the forest worth 160 million rubles.