The film officially premiered a few weeks ago. The Boy and The Heronthe last film released by Studio Ghibli, and that has certainly given a lot to talk about due to its animation style that remains classic (but with obvious digital touches) despite new technologies. And in fact, the talents who have helped shape it have recently been mentioned, highlighting a certain statement about a girl from Colombia who supposedly lent his work there, something that is not so clear.

Through an interview, the illustrator Geraldine Fernandez, has mentioned what his process was like as an assistant in the creation of the film, but there is a problem within everything, since he talks about animating by hand just over 35,000 frames, something that has seemed absurd to fans. Another piece of inconsistency is the fact that he does not appear in the credits, and that raises suspicions about his comments and therefore, a fraud to achieve relevance in the world of the Internet.

Here are some tests and interviews:

I bring you the thread with this WONDERFUL: a “meeting of illustrators” with Miyazaki. Let's go video by video: “Everything is by hand, minimal details are digital, like some others they are in 3D but everything is by hand” AND SEE THE SLIDES! https://t.co/2mEVS4FTPc pic.twitter.com/eW2fbrDcHA — Juan Dávila (In Andalûh)🌹🍄🦩🇵🇸 (@filozoofia) January 15, 2024

Unless she changed names or isn't credited for some reason she didn't lol

Full animation credits for reference (there are two foreigners but none match her name) pic.twitter.com/CRy6496pED — Animétudes (@anime_gaku) January 15, 2024

With all this information in mind, it is evident that the person who has spoken about her work in the film could really be fake, since the animation team was verified name by name and she is not among them, the only consistency would be that of who did a kind of postgraduate degree in Tokyo. And the latter has been done online, implying that her direct trip to these studios probably did not happen.

This information can be the point to consider about whether the Colombian girl really worked on the film or if it is a kind of minor role that she wants to make believe as something bigger. In the end, Studio Ghibli dI should be the one to talk about it to clear up all doubts.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: The statements that the girl has given on social networks are a bit contrasting to be honest, so in the end you have to look for the information thoroughly to see if she really did something on the tape. Maybe so, but I don't think it's as important as it makes you want to see it.