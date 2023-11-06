While the Colombian delegation celebrates a good performance, which could even have been better since some victories were missed in the Panamerican Games that culminated in Santiago de Chile, which left a balance of 29 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze and surpassed the participation in the past fairs held in Lima 2019there are athletes who, with equal chances of achieving success or outstanding participation, do not even have the support of the federation itself.

That is when, year after year, different requests are made from athletes from different disciplines who somehow manage to make collections or ‘vakis’ and obtain resources with the purpose of attending a World Cup, a World Cup or some sporting event of interest. , given that They do not have the resources or support to be able to fulfill their respective dreams. that any athlete has, which is to compete and seek victory.

Or how not to remember campaigns, sometimes even unusual, but understandable, carried out through platforms. In one of them, a youth cyclist, national and Pan American track champion raffled off a chicken to compete in the Vuelta al Porvenir 2023. Or the also well-known case in which part of the delegation of the Colombian skating team had to put up part of the money to be able to compete in the World Skate Games Argentina 2022a contest that brought together the competitions from all the roller skating world championships.

Or the story from a couple of years ago of another young cyclist who organized the search for funds to be able to travel to Italy to join the amateur team of that country and He raffled off a lamb to use the profits to buy tickets for his trip and pay for the visa process. and the license from the Colombian Cycling Federation.

Or also the adventure of three athletes from Antioquia who at the time did not have the financial support of the federation to attend the Taekwondo World Cup in South Korea and They organized the sale of Chinese rice to obtain the resources. The same athletes also did parties and raffles to raise the 45 million pesos they needed. And, finally, they achieved it, but with a lot of sacrifice. There are countless cases.

‘Considerable value and not very easy to manage’

Now a new case arises. On this new occasion, it is about the lack of support from the same federation for its athletes who are looking for the possibility of competing at men’s handball world qualifier scheduled for January of next year.

The federation considers, explains and responds to the interested players in a letter, signed by Pedro José Martínez, its president and legal representative, that although money was transferred to it to “be distributed in different analyzed programs approved by Mindeporte, The budget presented by you for participation in the sporting event is a considerable amount and not very easy to manage.”.

Despite having the money in the budget sum of $1,500,000,000 for the current term to support the development of the sport that awarded the Ministry of Sportsthe federation did not contemplate the participation of the national team, apparently, considering that “the players will not have a worthy participation in the international arena, as no programming was included to form a senior men’s handball team,” as read in a response of the Ministry of Sports to a right of petition requested by a group of players of this sport.

In this regard, and through a writing on his social account X, formerly Twitter, the Colombian handball coach and physiotherapist Juan Santiago Díaz asks these questions: What would happen if the Colombian Football Federation did not take the teams to qualifiers? How does the Colombian Olympic Committee want a sport like handball to improve if the team does not compete?

And in another post he adds: How sad that all the efforts and dreams of athletes end up truncated by administrative decisions.

Currently, there are more than a handful of Colombians playing in Spanish tournaments, such as Santiago Mosquera Mayo, Anderson Caicedo, Sebastián Restrepo, Dilan Belalcázar, Santiago Bedoya, David García and Cristian Pineda, as well as Jesús Hurtadowho is part of a club in Portugal, all of them with recognition and an outstanding career in their discipline.

For now, the collection organized by handball players continues to try to attend the Croatia-Denmark-Norway 2025 World Cup qualifier organized by the International Handball Federation and the respective host federations. Three countries will qualify for South America. There are players and talent to make up the national team and participate in the qualifiers with the aim of gaining experience and journey, not money..

JAVIER ARANA

ELTIEMPO.COM

In X: @arana_javier