The Colombian gymnast Luisa Blancowhich debuted this Sunday, July 27, achieved a place in the women’s individual general final of the competition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“In her Olympic debut, the 22-year-old athlete qualified for the all-around final. Impressive!” the Games organisers said in a statement to highlight her achievement.

This is how gymnast Luisa Blanco qualified for the All-Around final of the 2024 Olympic Games

White shone in the All-Around women’s event, in which she obtained a final score of 51.698 and in which she had to go through several apparatus and tests: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor.

Luisa Blanco, Colombian gymnast. Photo:Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

In the first stage, the jump, she achieved a score of 13.466 “with an extended somersault with a twist and a half,” reported the Colombian Olympic Committee.

🇨🇴LUISA BLANCO FINALIST🤸‍♂️ The 22-year-old Colombian is the first Colombian woman to reach an artistic gymnastics final in some #Olympic Games of all history 51,698 points were enough for him to get the last spot in the all-around

Then, on the uneven bars, she reached 12.833 points, placing third in her group, surpassed only by the Portuguese Filipa Martins and the Korean Chang Ok An.

For the balance beam, her third event, she scored 12.766 points. She did “a varied routine with several somersaults, switchamong other movements, and a half-turn exit,” the Committee added.

Luisa Blanco, Colombian gymnast. Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee

She closed her performance with the floor routine, where the gymnasts combine music with various movements. There she achieved a score of 12.633, being the second in her group only surpassed by the Panamanian Hillary Heron.

“It was a dream, I know everyone says it, but I wasn’t competing alone there, it was my family, the effort they made for me. I felt their energy and that of Colombia, representing an entire country and my university, it was a dream for me,” she said. Luisa Blancowho is Colombian-American.

When will Luisa Blanco’s all-around gymnastics final at the 2024 Olympic Games take place?

The All-Around Gymnastics Final will be on August 1st at 11:15 am (Colombian time).

Luisa Blanco, Colombian gymnast. Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee

Luisa Blanco managed to get into the 24th position and will have to compete with renowned gymnasts, such as the American Simone Biles. Here is how the classification was:

Simone Biles of the United States with 59.566 points. Rebeca Andrade, from Brazil, with 57,700. Sunisa Lee, from the United States, with 56,132. Kaylia Nemour, from Algeria, with 55,966. Manila Esposito, from Italy, with 55,898. Alice D’Amato, from Italy, with 55,432. Qiu Qiyuan, from China, with 54,998. Ellie Black from Canada with 54,766. Rina Kishi from Japan with 54,699. Flávia Saraiva, from Brazil, with 54,199. Ou Yushan, from China, with 53,965. Ruby Pass, Australia, with 53,866. Helen Kevric, from Germany, with 53,865. Ana Barbosu, from Romania, with 53,533. Haruka Nakamura of Japan with 53,532. Filipa Martins, from Portugal, with 53,166. Naomi Visser from the Netherlands with 53,032. Bettina Lili Czifra, from Hungary, with 52,732. Amalia Ghigoarta, from Romania, with 52,665. Georgia-Mae Fenton, from the United Kingdom, with 52,632. Sarah Voss from Germany with 52,565. Ava Stewart from Canada, with 52,332. Alice Kinsella, from the United Kingdom, with 51,999. Luisa Blanco, from Colombia, with 51,698.

His historic achievement joins that of Ángel Barajas, who qualified for the high bars final.

