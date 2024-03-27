The Colombian ambassador to Argentina, Camilo Romero, announced this Wednesday on his X account (formerly Twitter) that The government of President Gustavo Petro is exploring 'measures' in its relationship with the Argentine Executive after the president of that country called Petro a “terrorist murderer.”

In an interview with the American network CNN en Español, which will be broadcast this Sunday but of which the channel broadcast a preview this Wednesday, President Javier Milei attacked Petro and the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Regarding the Colombian president, he said that “not much can be expected from someone who was a terrorist murderer.”

While regarding his Mexican counterpart he stated: “It is a compliment that an ignorant person like López Obrador speaks badly of me, it exalts me.”

After knowing the parts of the interview, Ambassador Romero recalled in his publication in X that this is the third time that Milei has made comments about the Colombian president.

“Zero and there are three. It is clear that every time you ask @JMilei about @petrogustavo, he will respond with insults,” he wrote, adding that “Milei's words speak more about him than about Petro.”

Romero assured that on the previous occasions when Milei insulted President Petro, The Colombian president chose to downplay the offenses, but this time he announced that The Government is studying all the necessary measures and the decisions will be announced soon.

The truth is Diplomatic relations between Argentina and Colombia have been tense since the rise to power of Javier Milei in December 2023.

Recently, the Petro government called its ambassador Romero for consultations after statements made by Milei to NTN24 were known in which he assured that The Colombian head of state “is a lethal plague for the Colombians themselves.”

On that occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia issued a statement in which it assured that Milei's words attack “the honor of the first president, who has been elected in a democratic and legitimate manner”.

“President Milei's words ignore and violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina, and that have been strengthened over two centuries,” the Foreign Ministry said at the time.

Romero also spoke out that time and assured: “We can think differently, but the region and the historical brotherhood of our peoples must be above the differences.”

Since that incident, The Colombian ambassador to Argentina left Buenos Aires and is located in Colombian territory. According to journalist Natasha Niebieskikwiat, from the Argentine newspaper Clarín, the Colombian embassy in Buenos Aires It is currently in the hands of Inés Elvira Herrera, charge d'affaires.

That same journalist recalled that relations between Colombia and Argentina are key for both countries. Colombia, says Clarín, “is the second destination for Argentina's automobile exports after Brazil, and sales of Argentine wine are growing significantly.

What other topics did Milei talk about on CNN?

In the interview with CNN, which lasted about 50 minutes according to said network, the Argentine president also spoke about the war in Gaza and the constant criticism that Israel has received from the international community for the attacks on Palestinian territory.

Milei has been a staunch defender of the Jewish country and, in fact, went to Israel in February on his first trip abroad as president. In his talk with the Oppenheimer Presents program, the libertarian assured that “Israel is not committing a single excess.”

The president also spoke about his meeting with former United States President Donald Trump, which took place at the Conservative Political Action Conference. At the local level, he spoke about his policies for the fight against drug trafficking in Argentina.

