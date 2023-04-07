BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s government is trying to speed up the evacuation of some 2,500 families living near the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, which is monitored in case of a possible eruption, but some residents have refused to leave.

The volcano’s 1985 eruption killed more than 25,000 people — the biggest natural disaster in Colombia’s history, with landslides and entire settlements buried under rock fragments.

The government has raised the volcano’s alert level to orange, following an increase in seismic activity that suggests a greater chance of an eruption in the coming days or weeks, and has begun some precautionary evacuations.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for evacuations to be carried out more quickly, but some residents, including families who survived the devastating 1985 eruption of Nevado del Ruiz, which straddles the border between Caldas and Tolima provinces, say no. will leave.

“It doesn’t scare me, because (the volcano) has already exploded,” said Evelio Ortiz, a potato farmer who survived the 1985 eruption with his wife and five children.

About 57,000 people live in the volcano’s danger zone, spread across parts of six provinces, according to the national disaster management agency.

(Reporting by Andrés Camilo Valencia)