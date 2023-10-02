He Colombia Tourthe most important race that cycling in the country has organized in recent years, takes the first steps to be held again in 2024.

For a few months now, the Colombian Cycling Federation has been working to meet with the Ministry of Sports. He did it when the Olympic medalist, Maria Isabel Urrutiabut little progress was made, since he was in office for a short time and there was never an agreement.

(James Rodríguez provokes an incredible reaction in Brazil: ‘Sometimes it’s scary to talk to him’)(Rubiales receives a strong ‘blow’: Spain players made a devastating revelation)

What is known

Once she was appointed to the portfolio, Astrid Rodríguez, the leaders of the Fedeciclismo They began to seek to meet with her to explain to her the importance of making her career a priority again.

Rodríguez was receptive and last week received a letter from Colombian cycling officials requesting government collaboration to carry out the test.

“The Minister was very receptive and told us that she was going to work on the issue,” he told WEATHER Mauricio Vargas, president of Fedeciclismo. But more progress has been made.

Sergio Higuita, champion of the Tour Colombia 2020.

Ricardo Bonilla, Minister of Financealso knows about the project, which was presented to him in a meeting he had with the leaders of the Federation.

Gustavo Petro endorsement

Vargas commented that the president, Gustavo Petro, He knows the program and gave his approval to work on the matter.

“We have realized that the Government is willing to help us, because they know that it is important for the country to have Tour Colombia again. They have interest. The race is worth between 11,000 and 12,000 million pesos and we will make efforts to make it a reality and get back on track,” Vargas commented.

At the same time, the entity has been working to get to know the departments interested in hosting the race, something that also generates tickets for its organization.

Miguel Ángel López, champion of the Tour Colombia 2.1 2019 See also Maradona and the "Mano de Dios" against England, the shirt sold for a record figure of almost 9 million euros Photo:

There have even been contacts with teams such as Ineos, Movistar, UAE Emirates and Bahrainwho have shown interest in being part of the competition batch in 2024.



TIME learned that several Colombian teams are pending the completion of the race to register with the International Cycling Union (UCI) as a group in the Continental category, an essential requirement to compete.

And the teams?

The last time the Tour was held was in 2020, when the champion was Sergio Higuita. The first time it was held was in 2018, when it was called Oro y Paz, and the champion was Egan Bernal.

Cyclists of the caliber of Julian Alaphilippe, Bob Jungels, Richard Carapaz, Joao Almeida, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Giulio Ciccone and Chris Froome.

As for the Colombians, the test batch has been graced with the presence of Bernal, Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán, Fernando Gaviria, Sergio Higuita, Miguel Angel López and Daniel Martínez.

Chris Froome is in Medellín for the Tour Colombia 2.1 See also Gustavo Cuéllar, of the Colombian National Team, eliminated in the Club World Cup Photo: Taken from @TourColombiaUCI

The Tour Colombia has not been able to take place since 2020 due, first, to the pandemic.l covid-19and then due to lack of financial support.

Vargas stated that although nothing is defined, there is a glimmer of hope that in 2024 the Tour Colombia can be held again, meanwhile, work continues on the project.

(Selection: another problem for Lorenzo, figure was injured and is a doubt for the tie)

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel