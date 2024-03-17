The Colombian government has canceled its ceasefire with a splinter group of the former guerrilla organization Farc. From Wednesday, the armed forces and police will resume operations against the dissident rebel group Estado Mayor Central in the southwestern departments of Nariño, Cauca and Valle del Cauca, according to a decree issued on Sunday.
#Colombian #government #ends #ceasefire #rebel #group
