Fluminense left the relegation zone for the first time with a 2-0 victory at Atlético Mineiro, with Colombian goals.

Kevin Serna, in the first half, and Jhon AriasIn the second, they gave the victory to Flu, in a duel that both teams will repeat soon in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

With the victory, Fluminense is out of the relegation zone, where Vitória is, and has one game less, while the ‘Galo’ remains stuck in the middle.

Colombian goals

Kevin Serna’s first goal since joining Fluminense in 2024 finally arrived, after the Colombian winger had already scored in eight matches played with the Rio de Janeiro team between the Brasileirao and the Copa Libertadores.

The 26-year-old winger scored in the 22nd minute of the first half, when the Colombian made his way down the left flank and performed a magnificent move against the Atlético Mineiro defender and goalkeeper before scoring his first goal for the Brazilian team.

Arias scored in the 59th minute of the game when he received a long pass from the left side, and the Colombian national team striker dribbled past a defender and put the ball into the far post of the rival goalkeeper. This was his second goal in this Brasileirao.

