Monday, April 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombian goalkeeper saves penalty against Venezuela in the U-20

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Women's National Team

Colombian U-20 team.

Colombian U-20 team.

The goalkeeper avoided the fall of her bow in the first half.

The goalkeeper of the Colombian women’s team He was the protagonist this Sunday by saving a penalty in the match against Venezuela, in Group A of the South American Championship in Chile.

Goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo shined. It was at minute 39 when there was a penalty foul in favor of Venezuela. GIraldo flew to his right post and stopped the shot, to keep the partial 0-0.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombian #goalkeeper #saves #penalty #Venezuela #U20

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Results of the 2022 French elections: an overview of the projections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.