Colombian goal: Jhon Córdoba screams present in Russian football, video

John Cordoba.
John Cordoba.
The Colombian striker scored in his team’s victory.
The Colombian john cordoba He scored one of his team’s goals this Friday in Krasnodar’s victory at Dinamo Moscow’s home (1-3), a match that opened the Russian league.
The goal of the Colombian
Córdoba scored after 27 minutes, with a mid-distance shot that deflected off a rival to confuse the goalkeeper.
The advantage was increased by his teammates Chernikov, also in the first half, and the Portuguese Batxi, after the restart.
The veteran Smolov remembered distances after 61 minutes, but Dinamo was unable to come back from the game.
In this way, Krasnodar, coached by the Serbian Vladimir Ivic and who has barely strengthened himself this summer, adds his first victory.
Dinamo, led by the Czech Marcel Licka, is negotiating with Pachuca the transfer of Mexican midfielder Luis Chávez. Zenit, champion of the last five editions of the Russian league, will match Spartak Moscow with ten caps if they win the national championship again this season.
EFE
