Giovanni Urshela has a new goal in the Major Leagues, as the Atlanta Braves They confirmed him as a new player after the star’s injury Austin Riley.

According to the criteria of

Urshela reaches the ninth of Georgia after leaving Detroit and arriving to ‘give a hand’ to Atlanta, following Riley’s injury, who will be out of the diamonds for at least a month.

Good numbers

In recent days it was confirmed that Riley, a two-time All-Star, fractured his right hand in a play in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels.

What was learned was that a 97 mph pitch hit him hard, knocked him out of the game and also fractured him, an injury that was confirmed after an MRI.

Urshela joins the Braves after passing through Blue Jays, Guardians, Yankees, Twins, Angels and Tigerswith the goal of returning to the National League in the best possible way.

He arrives in Atlanta after averaging a batting average of .243 in 92 games, with 73 hits, 5 home runs and 37 RBIs.