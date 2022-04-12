According to the first reports from the Ministry of Mobility of the city of Cali, southwestern Colombia, the former player suffered multiple injuries after an accident of which there are few details and for which the authorities have collected evidence for the fact to be investigated. by the Attorney General’s Office. The former player’s condition, according to the latest medical report, remains “very critical.”

The dawn of April 11, in the middle of the Easter holiday, began with a spectacular accident that has soccer fans in Colombia on edge.

That day it became known about the serious traffic accident suffered by former soccer player Freddy Rincón and that he is in critical condition due to severe injuries.

“Freddy Eusebio Rincón was hospitalized this morning. He is the victim of a severe head injury, his condition is critical and by interdisciplinary decision of the entire team he was taken to our operating room area and will later go to the intensive care area. All the pertinent care will be applied and the team of specialists will deploy everything necessary,” said Laureano Quintero, a doctor at the clinic to which the player was transferred on Monday, April 11.

In the afternoon, a second medical report detailed that the former Real Madrid player from Spain underwent surgery that lasted two hours and 45 minutes (2:45) and that he will remain under observation for the next 72 hours.

“His condition, taking into account the very delicate findings in the surgery, is very critical, for which we are and will continue to deploy everything he requires,” Quintero told the media.

Like Rincón, the others injured in the accident were also transferred to various emergency care centers to receive care.

Since then, the former soccer player’s status has not changed from “very critical”. This April 12, the Imbanaco Clinic announced that they continue to “consider his prognosis very reserved.”

There are no clear details about the accident yet. The report issued by the city’s mobility authorities indicates that the incident occurred around 4:44 a.m. on April 11 and that a private vehicle, in which Rincón was traveling, was hit by a public transport unit without specify more details. One of the motor vehicles would have ignored the red light.

The mayor of the city of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, has indicated that a team has finished collecting the evidence and has asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the case.

“The mayor’s office of Cali will transfer all the evidence of the case to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation. It is an event with injuries, damages, and the Office of the Prosecutor must make known the pertinent investigation (…) It is about life, integrity and the possible disability of a local, national and international figure. It is not just any event, it is relevant. We want Freddy to recover,” Ospina told local media.

Rincón, an idol of the national team with an unforgettable goal for Colombians

Rincón, 55, was part of a generation of Colombian soccer players who managed to qualify his country’s team for the World Cups in Italy (1990), the United States (1994) and France in 1998.

It was precisely in Italy, a tournament to which Colombia returned after its participation in Chile 1962, when Rincón became more famous.

After a victory against the United Arab Emirates (2-0) and a loss against Yugoslavia (0-1), the Colombian eleven needed to add to be able to aspire to qualify for the round of 16 as one of the best third parties.

The task was not easy, because that positive result had to be against the West German national team, Mexico’s finalist in 1986 and ultimately the winner of that World Cup.

With a disputed game, Pierre Littbarski put the German team in front in the 89th minute, a result that was ending Colombia’s hopes of advancing to the phase.

However, thanks to a recovery from Leonel Álvarez and a pass from Carlos Valderrama, Rincón would receive a ball to face the German goalkeeper, who passed the ball between his legs to put the final 1-1 in added time.

That goal was one of the 17 goals that the player scored in 85 games with the Colombian team.

Former teammates, clubs and managers send samples of encouragement to the player

Rincón, who retired from football in 2004, in addition to the national team, was called up to play in football in Brazil (Palmeiras, Corinthians, Santos), Spain (Real Madrid), Italy (Napoli), while in Colombia he was with Atlético Buenaventura, Santa Fe and América de Cali.

The news shocked the world of football, nationally and internationally, so that social networks were immediately filled with messages of solidarity for the player.

Among them, the one of his former teammate in the national team René Higuita stands out, which reads “you will be victorious, brother, with the help of the Lord”, accompanied by an image of both embracing.

In the same way, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) ruled in which, among other words, it sends a speedy recovery to the former player.

With EFE, Reuters and Colombian media.