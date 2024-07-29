The Colombia’s Foreign Ministry issued its first statement on Sunday night after the polls closed in the presidential elections in Venezuela, where he praised the high participation of Venezuelans in the day and stressed that the vote was carried out peacefully.

According to the criteria of

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also highlighted that, during the election day, Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, and heads of consular missions visited the polling stations and witnessed a large turnout of voters.

“The Colombian government supports the Venezuelan people, exalts and celebrates their high participation in peace and in a calm manner in today’s presidential elections. Our ambassador and heads of consular mission visited some of the polling stations accompanying this decisive electoral day,” the Foreign Ministry stated in a publication on its X account.

In these elections, the current president, Nicolás Maduro, is seeking a third consecutive six-year term in power, after twenty-five years of Chavismo in power. She faces opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who took over from María Corina Machado after the opposition candidate was disqualified.

According to the latest report from the opposition candidate’s campaign command, Two hours before the polls closed, 54.8% of the votes had been cast, out of a census of nearly 21.4 million.

The CNE, for its part, does not provide participation data and prohibits the dissemination of results projections before the institution issues its first official bulletin, which is expected on Sunday night.

A moment during the rally called under the slogan ‘Let’s raise our voices for change in Venezuela’ on the occasion of the Venezuelan presidential elections and in support of Edmundo González and María Corina Machado this Sunday in Plaza de Colón, in Madrid. Photo:EFE Share

After the polls closed, González Urrutia expressed feeling “more than pleased” by the expectations regarding the election results and congratulated Venezuelans for “a historic day” in which there was “massive participation never seen in recent years.”

On behalf of Chavismo, campaign leader Jorge Rodríguez stated that “the people have spoken and that voice of the people must be respected.”

“We can’t give results, but we can give faces,” said Rodriguez, flashing a smile. “It has been a victory for everyone,” he added, accompanied by the number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, and other pro-government leaders, all smiling as Rodriguez spoke.

Jorge Rodríguez, head of Nicolás Maduro’s campaign. Photo:Video Capture Share

Foreign ministers from seven countries call for transparent counting of votes

The Colombian government’s statement follows a statement issued by the foreign ministers of Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay and Peru in which they announced that they will closely monitor electoral events in Venezuela and urged that a transparent vote count be allowed in the neighboring country.

The statement, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay and six other countries, stresses the importance of ensuring that the election results faithfully reflect the popular will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the polls.

“We consider it essential to have guarantees that the election results will fully respect the popular will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the polls,” the text states.

They added: “This can only be achieved through a transparent vote count, which allows for verification and control by observers and delegates of all candidates.”